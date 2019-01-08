RE: Flamborough's Clappison Avenue construction delayed due to turtles

All turtles in Ontario are now on the official species-at-risk list. They and their habitats have to be protected, as per regulations set out in the Species at Risk in Ontario (SARO) list.

As chair of Dundas Turtle Watch, I am most concerned about the turtles that will once again be nesting and moving around in the area of the proposed Clappison Avenue in the spring. The article does not address any ways in which these turtles are going to be protected.

Cootes Drive in Dundas has seen many turtle fatalities. Please do not let the same mistake happen again.