Do you belong to a local community service club, agency or nonprofit and you're starting 2019 event planning?

Are you considering dates, volunteer needs and how to get the word out?

Flamborough Connects is hosting the first Flamborough Community Connector Symposium on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free community networking and planning event is designed to help local nonprofits plan for a successful 2019. Ideally suited for the lead event planner or volunteer co-ordinator, local agencies can register to attend.

The morning will begin with coffee and networking, and an open session to identify dates for 2019 fundraising and community outreach events. Flamborough Connects staff will be collecting information to start putting together the annual Flamborough Community Guide.

This is a great opportunity for groups to see whether their events can be co-ordinated with others to maximize attendance and fundraising efforts.

Gigit Marketplace will be on hand to present all of the free online tools available to nonprofits: volunteer recruitment; scheduling and recognition; event posting; ticket selling; online auctions; and pledges. Plan and facilitate your event through one online platform. Why spend money on event and volunteer management software when there is a free and locally operated platform available?

Jim Leamen, of Leamen & Associates, will present a brown bag overview on how to effectively communicate with your members, supporters and donors. Always wanted to start an online newsletter? Jim will help make it easy.

Registration is limited, so make sure to book your tickets before Jan. 23. Visit our website at www.flamboroughconnects.ca/events for a link to book tickets, or call the office for more information at 905-689-7880.

Flamborough Connects is excited to support the community by bringing those who make a difference together. When we work and share together, we are all successful. Bring your calendar, your lunch and a treat to share.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.