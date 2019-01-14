Regardless of what the three judges of Ontario’s divisional court decide over the Progressive Conservative government’s sex education curriculum policy, the evidence already presented reveal how insidious Premier Doug Ford has been in browbeating teachers and the rest of the province to accept policies that are indefensible.

In 2015 Ontario teachers were instructed by the Liberals to teach a new sex education curriculum that included questions about consent, LGBTQ issues, sexting and other problematic topics in the age of social media.

After Ford was elected, he enforced a questionable campaign promise to his socially conservative supporters by suspending the province’s updated sex education curriculum in order to review it. In his draconian fashion, he imposed a so-called snitch line for parents to tell on teachers who deviated from that policy.

He also told teachers to revert to the curriculum that had been taught in the 1990s.

During the recent two-day hearing in Toronto, government lawyers pooh-poohed the idea that the premier and the government really meant to impose such drastic actions against the teachers. They argued that no teacher has been punished for using the banned 2015 sex education material.

So the reasoning went if teachers were OK to teach the new curriculum, why were they told by the government they couldn’t?

The government hesitantly told the judges teachers could draw upon the 2015 material in their classrooms, based upon a case-by-case basis.

So again, the evidence is plain to see that the government is nothing more than a bully when it attempts to impose an undesirable policy or idea upon a society that doesn’t want it. The main reason for the change was to mollify a minority of people who would rather have the valuable sex curriculum information hidden from public view.

The entire issue of how to teach sex education to Ontario’s children has become an unwelcome and unnecessary distraction on the real issues of the province. These social conservative groups have been embolden since 2010 when then premier Dalton McGuinty backed off introducing an updated sex education curriculum after the success of their virulent campaign of misinformation.

Not only does the court fight reveal a strain of political authoritarianism, but it hearkens back to a mythical past Conservatives seem to like to believe always existed where sex was behind closed doors, governing was as simplistic as a Mayberry town council meeting.