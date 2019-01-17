Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables will provide many of the nutrients our bodies need for optimum health. SHUTTERSTOCK

This issue has potential public health implications for several reasons. First, in the U.S. and many other Western countries, use of selenium-enriched foods and nutritional supplements has increased markedly in recent years. This is because of a perception that selenium and other anti-oxidant supplements can potentially reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

It is essential to ensure that selenium supplementation does not exacerbate the existing high incidence of newly diagnosed diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Second, most previous research in this area has been conducted in North American populations where baseline selenium status is substantially higher than in Europe. Dietary intakes of selenium vary considerably between countries and regions largely due to the variability of the selenium content of plant foods (and hence of animal forage) from one part of the world to another.

Lastly, there have been disappointing findings from several costly clinical trials of antioxidant supplements showing not only no health benefits but even potential harm.

Eat plants, sleep well, exercise more

As reported in a previous editorial published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the current trial evidence is insufficient to advise routine dietary supplementation in the general population of healthy individuals.

The message is simple: most supplements do not prevent chronic disease or mortality. Their widespread use is not justified, and they should be avoided.

This message is especially true for the general population with no clear evidence of micronutrient deficiencies, who represent the majority of supplement users in the U.S., Canada and other countries.

From a public health perspective, funding should be allocated to policies, campaigns and interventions that improve dietary patterns in the general public and disadvantaged population subgroups — interventions that increase consumption of plant foods containing the required vitamins and minerals for optimal health.

Saverio Stranges, Professor & Chair of Epidemiology, Western University

