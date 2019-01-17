With the legalization of cannabis, cities across Canada have been challenged with what to do with pot shops issued by senior governments in their communities.

In Hamilton, this matter came to a vote of a special meeting of city council on Jan. 14 and it was as messy as the issue itself. A tie vote, 8-8, to prohibit or opt out of pot shops from operating in Hamilton was lost, meaning they will be able to establish themselves in our city.

I supported the motion to opt out in Hamilton for three reasons:

• I wanted at least a 400-metre separation from pot shops and schools, not the 150 metres set out by the province.

• Because the province is handling the licensing of pot shops through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the City of Hamilton has no jurisdiction over them other than increased enforcement to ensure legal compliance.

• These are early days in the legalization of pot and I would prefer to be an alert observer and watch to see how it plays out in other municipalities. We can opt in any time but once in, cannot opt out.

This issue is very complicated and very divisive. I believe strongly that you can always opt in once things have become clear, but you can’t opt out.

In other local news, the tender for the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre has been postponed and a new procurement process implemented to pre-qualify contractors following lessons learned from the numerous delays during the completion of an addition and renovation of Dundas’ J.L. Grightmire Arena.

Rather than proceeding to awarding a contract for work on the new arts centre, we will instead be moving ahead by inviting qualified contractors to submit a Request for Qualification (RFQ) and then move to a request for tender with qualified contractors.

Secondly, by delaying the tender it should allow us to open up for qualified bids from all contractors, not just those who are signatures to the carpenters union. Bill 66 deems municipalities non construction employers which means old collective construction agreements are no longer in place.