Coun. Judi Partridge needs to look in the mirror to see the traffic problem unfolding in Waterdown and rural areas of Ward 15.

Countless needless stop signs, closed roads, unnecessary traffic lights, No Left Turn signs, and ridiculously low speed limits outside of core areas are causing road rage, excess travel time and, of course, additional pollution.

There is no such thing as 'traffic calming,' rather, it is ‘driver infuriating’ to have traffic funneled onto the main street instead of filtering off on side streets to reduce the load at the intersection at Dundas and Main streets.

To get traffic flowing, speed limits on city streets should be 50 km/h and those on rural roads returned to 70 km/h and 80 km/h.

Ridiculous four-way stops have spread like a cancer across the ward. This causes bunching up of vehicles and, if you ask me, driver anger. The influx of speed bumps does not help.

Vehicles travelling along Campbellville Road are now required to stop at Centre Road. The fact that there was a collision — not a trend — at this intersection and others at some point in the past, is not a reason to put up four-way stops with abandon.

The basic poor design of the bypass on the north side of Waterdown will mean that few people will use it and it apparently will not be a truck route. It is unlikely that we’ll see any noticeable traffic and congestion improvements upon completion.

A Parkside Drive with many more traffic lights will mean vehicles will slow to a crawl, especially at the needless one at Main Street North, where Main Street should be reopened to traffic headed north to join Centre Road.

Bad planning? Lack of logic? Whatever the reason, the mess will worsen under present methods and direction.

Gord Baker, Carlisle

