RE: Flamborough's Clappison Avenue construction delayed due to turtles

I have to say that I had a different response from those expressed in your article about the nest of turtle eggs that has interfered in the construction of a road near Clappison’s Corners.

While most of the article’s quotes seemed to reflect annoyance and frustration over the delay, I was delighted to learn that not only is there a brave turtle surviving and reproducing in an environment as inhospitable to wildlife as the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 6, but that the city has acted to protect that turtle’s eggs even in the face of pressure from business and almighty progress. Delighted!

The next step is to listen, City of Hamilton, to the Dundas Turtle Watch and act to protect what hatches from those eggs, now and in the future. Surely we’ve ruined enough species to have learned better by now, right?