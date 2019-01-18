Animal Adoptions of Flamborough are currently in search of a larger location. In operation for 25-plus years and becoming more known, we are constantly having to turn down surrenders for lack of space.

We now occupy 700 square feet, plus a garage for storage and we are in need of twice that area. It would be great to remain in Waterdown, as we have co-op students from Waterdown District High School during each semester, and they are currently within walking distance from the facility.

With the lack of space for rent in town, that may become a great loss for the charity, as well as the co-op program at WDHS.

We are also currently running an online request for donations of $10 each to cover the cost of the new washer and dryer at the shelter. This larger unit holds more so that the staff won't need to spend six hours each day doing laundry. They have even been known to take laundry home each night as time runs out during their shift.

I mentioned before the holidays not to give pets as Christmas gifts. But despite the plea we had a six-week-old kitten relinquished as it was given as a gift and the recipients were not prepared to care of a four-legged furry friend. Especially one that was too young to be taken from its mother. This wee soul is now in foster care.

A note for those already saving up for the spring garage sale, the date has been set for Saturday, May 25.

Finally, a special thank you to all those who supported the charity in 2018, without you we could not exist. With no government funding, we rely strictly on donations and fundraising to remain afloat.

Who benefits from our existence? First and foremost the pets in our care. The pet food stores, veterinarian clinics and last but not least, the public at large as less strays are hanging around.

— Mary Lamb is the president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.