It seems there’s never enough hours in the day. That’s why I want to make it as convenient as possible for you to see me if you need help with a federal issue.

Over the years I’ve held Saturday office hours in communities across Flamborough (and Glanbrook). I know it’s not always possible for people to get to my office during the week between 9 to 5.

The next session of Saturday office hours is coming up Feb. 2 in Freelton at Marian Hall, located at 79 Freelton Rd., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can drop in to see me, or better yet, call my office at 905-574-0474, or email my office at David.Sweet.C2@parl.gc.ca, to make an appointment in Freelton for that Saturday!

We know from the number of calls and emails we’ve been getting, that there are an increasing number of constituents who need our help with federal agencies or issues such as the Canada Revenue Agency, immigration, passports, Canada Post, the commission of oaths and more. In particular, there’s a strong uptick in the number of CRA cases. My office and I are here to help cut through the bureaucracy and advocate on your behalf.

I try to make sure we hold these in all parts of the riding. We held one in Waterdown in November and there will be Saturday office hours in Lynden on April 27. On the Glanbrook side, there will be a session in Binbrook on March 16.

Because it’s January, I want to highlight two birthday anniversaries of people who made a significant impact on our country, province and city.

Sir John A. Macdonald was our first prime minister. His bold vision of a railroad from coast to coast built Canada in those early days. The anniversary of his birth (in 1815) was Jan. 11. I was pleased to see celebration events held across the country.

Meanwhile, a late, great Hamiltonian, Lincoln Alexander, would have celebrated his birthday on Jan. 21.

Linc was a trailblazer in many ways. A member of Parliament for Hamilton West, a federal cabinet minister, Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario, a big heart for so many community and charitable events — especially those for children. Thousands packed Hamilton Place for his funeral in 2012, a testament to his legacy.