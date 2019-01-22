CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be rather involved and concerned about what is going on around you. You'll gain perspective once you sort through recent events and the confusion surrounding what occurred. You could be very serious, but not meaning to push someone away. Tonight: At a favorite spot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Beam in more of what you want, and focus on your bottom line. You could feel somewhat discouraged by what is happening around you. Use caution with your finances. Money is not a solution but rather a byproduct of achieving your goal. Tonight: Let the party go on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have energy and drive. You will be able to bypass a problem or situation. Know that getting another person or child to act in the manner that you desire might not be possible. Confusion surrounds plans. Verify where and when you're getting together with a friend. Tonight: Out, with hardly a thought of tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A situation demands a hands-on approach, and you need to take the lead. Be more direct in your choices, and allow others to come to terms with your thoughts and ideas. Listen to someone who has many ideas that are contrary to yours. Some of these ideas might work. Acknowledge this person. Tonight: Not to be found.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Emphasis is on friendship and wish fulfillment; however, an unexpected development or happening might occur. You will know what to do. Communication might be stalled and hard to handle. Open up to new opportunities at work. Tonight: Midweek break.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be too tired to continue at your present pace. Make it OK to slow down, and pick and choose where and when you want to be available. You even might want to take a day off. If you do, you will recycle quickly. Honor a quick change of pace, but establish your limits. Tonight: Sort through a misunderstanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As a sign, you are not prone to reverie and daydreaming. Nevertheless, at the present moment, your mind keeps floating to other lands and people. Indulge, and make several calls. However, know that everything that is being shared might not be true. Still, listen. Tonight: Hang out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are likely to make a decision that could change a relationship. Be aware of the pros and cons of continuing as you have. You might not like the results at the end of this change. You may be well-advised to slow down and think. Ask yourself whether you and the other party are in a phase. Tonight: Be a duo.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others seek you out. You might be cornered into making some important decisions that you would prefer to postpone. You and another party who approaches you on the topic could see a personal matter far differently. If you need time to think, ask for it. Tonight: Enjoy your popularity.

BORN TODAY: Caroline, Princess of Hanover (1957), painter Edouard Manet (1832), artist Georg Baselitz (1938)



www.jacquelinebigar.com