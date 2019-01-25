Her comments aren’t even about you, anyway… they stem from her own insecurities pushing a need to be one-up on everyone else.

You can change your reaction in small but meaningful ways: When she goes over the top with her pronouncements, just smile, change the subject or get busy doing something else.

It’ll gently demonstrate that you’re unimpressed by her fascination with high-end goods.

Meanwhile, you’re supporting the reality that she IS your stepdaughter by inviting her, which allows you and your partner to enjoy your grandchild, which matters more.

Q: I understand that hairdressers have a hard job but I have a complaint: They seem to assume that everybody loves talking about their personal lives, but sometimes their questions are inappropriate and intrusive.

I wish they’d raise a subject in a general way to see if their customer wants to pursue it, instead of asking pointed questions.

Take the holidays as example — for some, this is a very sensitive and depressing subject. It’s embarrassing to be probed relentlessly about their plans.

New customers might feel uncomfortable discussing their personal life with strangers. Also, they might consider how appropriate their stock questions are for an older person, e.g. what they’re doing on the weekend. Next time, I’m going to say, “Enough about me” to the first question and hope they get the hint.

Annoyed Customer

A: Sorry, I’m on the side of the hairdressers, the majority of whom work very hard over long hours, and many have to pay their salon owner a high percentage for the use of their chair.

Most make conversation to put the client at ease and try to provide a satisfying experience for them.

Instead of complaining, set the tone you want from the start, the minute you sit in the hairdresser’s chair, by being honest but pleasant. Example: “Hello, I’m feeling tired today so will use this as my quiet time. Here’s how I like my hair done.”

Don’t blame the hairdresser, if you don’t know how to speak up. Also, if the person assigned to you is a committed chatterer, vote with your feet and choose another.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Snobbery and materialism are often fallback attitudes of those who are insecure.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca