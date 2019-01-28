For a progressive, economically diverse and growing municipality to thrive in this fast-changing global environment, it’s essential to have an efficient, cost-effective and productive transit service.

But is that what Hamilton has now?

The blunt reality is no. Prior to 2015, when councillors approved a $301-million, 10-year transit strategy, Hamilton’s transit service had been a patchwork creation that provided limited service to the downtown area, but little else.

Since 2015, and fuelled by the desire to build the much-anticipated light rail transit system, Hamilton’s transit plan has made some headway. However, it would seem as transit officials revealed last week, the dream of an all-purpose system is still years away.

Projections made in 2014 found that ridership finally increased in 2018, but it was still 10 per cent below expectation. In addition, revenues were also lagging behind.

Over three years, the city has invested about $30 million — out of the $72 million that has been injected into the service — for buses, drivers (to address a persistent absenteeism problem) and technology.

In 2019 transit officials are proposing to boost the transit operating budget by 14 per cent — or over $9.2 million — to improve service along Main and King streets, Queenston, and the Mountain to downtown routes. Nearly half of the funding is projected to go toward bolstering the beleaguered DARTS service, which has been on a rocky path for at least 2012.

But despite the financial investment, transit still doesn’t reach all areas of the expanding city.

Some councillors are looking at putting the brakes on the transit strategy, believing that it is moving in the wrong direction. But proponents argue that transit is a necessity to a successful community, especially to a generation that is more environmentally responsible and less reliant on a car-centric community. And of course there are the political considerations to weigh, such as ending area-rating for transit in order for all people to pay the cost for the service.

Slamming the breaks on a strategy that is only in year three of a 10-year journey seems short-sighted, but the reality is how long can the city continue to fund a transit service that benefits too few people, while fuelling the progressive post-vehicle fantasies of a limited group of people?