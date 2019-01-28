As of last week, it’s been one year since the Flamborough Review ceased operating out of the longtime office at 30 Main St. N. in Waterdown.

Honestly, it seems like it was just yesterday that we boxed up the decades of files, newspaper issues and records and shut the door for the final time.

The Main Street location was the home of the Review for 70 years, and many for many residents, it was the only home they’d ever known the paper to have.

For me, it was my work home for four years — but prior to my time housed many great journalists over the years. While I missed the infamous sewage leak (which is a shame, I might add), I do fondly recall other incidents — such as the time I had to usher a bird from the ceiling, or when a wayward baby squirrel was rescued from the front yard.

It was unlike other offices I have worked in — in part because it retained the look and feel of an old home — and housed a close-knit staff.

The longtime home meant that many residents grew used to the ability to pop in for their paper, flyers or to share a news tip.

For me, the change meant I now work remotely, and admittedly did take some getting used to. One perk is I now spend time throughout the week at home with the best office manager around — Dallas, a furry 100-pound Bernese mountain Dog.

But reporter Julia Lovett and myself are still fixtures around Flamborough and Waterdown, either in our space at the Idea Room at the corner of Hamilton Street and Dundas Street, or at various coffee shops around town. And while you can no longer stop by our Main Street premises, we still want to hear from you.

Although the office has closed, every week we still strive to bring you the same news and information readers have come to expect from the Review. Stories about people and events that impact the community.

Do you have a story idea that you think we would be interested in or a letter to the editor to share?