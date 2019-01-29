If you’re like me, vacations mean much-needed downtime and rest. Many Ontarians put aside funds for vacations and spend time and effort into planning their trips. So, when you reach your destination, you want the R&R that you paid for.

But there’s nothing more disappointing than arriving at your resort only to realize that construction is going on or some of the amenities are closed. This can be inconvenient and frustrating.However, if you booked your trip with an Ontario-based travel agency or website, you shouldn’t be surprised by construction or renovations at your hotel or resort.

That’s because your travel agent must tell you what’s going on, before you make your final decision. It’s part of the consumer protection laws in the province which requires all travel agencies and websites to be registered with The Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO).

Under full disclosure, travel agents will inform you about the following activities at your resort or hotel: construction and/or renovations, pool closure/maintenance, restaurant closures or notices regarding other services and amenities that are normally offered by the resort/hotel that may not be available for a period of time.

Sometimes, your travel agent may not know about these activities until after your trip has been booked.

In this case, they will notify you because these developments could affect your decision to travel. You should also have the option to change your accommodation to another venue or receive a refund.

If you’ve returned from a trip or are on vacation right now and there are unexpected surprises related to the list above, it’s best to contact your travel agent and discuss the situation with them.

Give them an opportunity to review your concerns and offer some assistance.

If you’re not happy with the outcome, you can always give TICO’s Complaints Department a call at 1-888-451-TICO or email tico@tico.ca.

A Complaints Officer can review your situation against the legislated requirements and provide you with some guidance.