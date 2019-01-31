Since you’re finished with your latest “ex,” and don’t have a healthy, helpful relationship with his mother, pull away from her.

You thank her for caring but stay firm. You have a full plate raising two young children, especially if it’s mostly on your own.

She has no right to insist that you ban their father from his kids … it’s disturbing to you, along with her drunken texting.

I understand that you’re likely lonely and happy to meet a new man, but unless you stick to your go-slow approach, you’re setting up for more drama.

Your kids need you to be their strong mother, seeking information and resources to help you raise them safe and healthy. You need direction toward the life you want, not drama.

If you and the children’s father don’t have a co-parenting agreement, I urge you to look for a legal clinic to ask how to get that established.

You also should seek help and guidance from a family services association in your area, and/or a local YWCA.

Reader’s commentary regarding lending money within a family (January 8):

“I’ve seen countless examples of people in my lifetime who share similar traits to the aunt in her letter such as: they’ve had many disagreements with other family members, they’re frequently asking to borrow money and keeping it secret, they’re offering to pay back in months, are unemployed and have reputations for not repaying.

“My own parents have loaned tens of thousands of dollars to a relative who has yet to repay, but lives in another country in a home that’s been completely renovated, with a well-paying full-time job.

“Although my parents were able to part with the money, they took a line of credit, worked until 65 instead of taking earlier retirement, and live very simple lives to reduce their expenses.

“Some reasons I found online for never lending money to friends or relatives: 1) Such loans tend to be open-ended and not a priority for the borrower to repay. 2) It can be difficult to request repayment and can make family gatherings awkward. 3) You could lose both your money and the relationship.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t let others’ opinions/drama rule your life.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca