RE: Speed limit on rural roads should revert to 80 km/h

In response to Gord Baker’s letter published in the Jan. 24 issue of the Review, I wish to offer some food for thought.

I have been a driving instructor in Ontario for over 40 years now. I was also the author of several articles published in the Flamborough Review a few years ago, which were penned in an attempt to draw attention to the poor and dangerous driving habits I witness on our roads each and every day. My thought was that, even if a few drivers took my suggestions seriously, it may make our roads just a bit safer.

First of all, Coun. Judi Partridge cannot be blamed for the poor state of our road infrastructure because we all know that this has been an ongoing issue for decades and, had our past leaders and decision makers had some foresight, we would not be in this predicament.

Baker is obviously upset with the status quo, but instead of directly debating his rather negative outlook, I have some suggestions that, I hope, will make him reconsider his position.

1. Slow down! A large percentage of accidents, resulting in injuries and deaths, are the result of speeding. Add distracted driving, road and weather conditions and a failure to drive responsibly and you have a recipe for disaster, and the road rage he mentioned. And rather than think of “traffic calming” think of “driver calming.”

2. Stop rushing! In our “rat race” society, we tend to leave things to the last minute and we try doing too many things at once. If people left for work and activities earlier, the speed limits and stop signs would be of no consequence.

3. Plan your trips. Wait until you have a number of errands before driving into town. Not only will this reduce your time on the road and reduce stress, it will reduce pollution.

I have many more suggestions, but suffice it to say that the bottom line here is that each and every driver must do his/her part in keeping our roads safe and realize that we’re all in this together.

Ed Mizzi,