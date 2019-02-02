CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Defer to those who can make a difference rather than having this group make demands and then set them in stone. Anger comes forth if you try to change others' minds or take action to bypass the situation. Tonight: You might need to hang back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pace yourself, understanding that you need to handle a problem that affects your personal life. Getting to the bottom of it takes time and volition. In a sense, you need to coax another person to share where he or she is coming from. Diplomacy works well. Tonight: Don't push yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your creativity emerges when dealing with a loved one or child who seems stuck in a thought process. An argument with a loved one or an expenditure might loosen up the conversation. Remember your objectives, and allow more sunshine into your life. Tonight: Let go. Don't dwell on a problem and make it an obsession.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your emphasis will be on basics: security, home and your domestic life. Sometimes you become too serious about certain concerns. Relax and allow humor and creativity to come to the rescue. A feisty individual might need to let off steam. Let it happen without taking his or her conversation personally. Tonight: Let bygones be bygones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Speak your mind, and open up talks. You might be surprised by another person's reaction. Accept and understand it. A conversation ensues that might have some difficult moments. Listen to feedback more openly. Go for a walk or do some cleaning if you feel like you're going to lose your temper. Tonight: At a favorite hangout.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be aware of how much you spend and whether your choices are appropriate. You will discover a problem with your funds. You can't stretch them like a rubber band. Maintain your budget. Tonight: Indulge within your budget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You seem to have the odds in your favor. You also could be the source of a lot of complaints. A change of your style and focus might have a beneficial result. You push hard to have others be aware of you. This could trigger an argument at home. Tonight: Be flexible with plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Much goes on behind the scenes. You could have difficulty initiating a conversation or taking an action, as you are into your own thoughts to a degree. A call could draw you forward. Be careful, as an argument could ensue. Tonight: Go for warm and private.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your friendship means a lot to a loved one or friend. You often go out of your way to make life more copacetic for this person. Be willing to deal with a stubborn person who has difficulty being flexible. Your adaptability lets you serve as a role model for the other party. Tonight: Out with friends.

BORN TODAY: Singer Shakira (1977), writer Ayn Rand (1905), activist/model Christie Brinkley (1954)



