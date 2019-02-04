Dear high school me:

Whether it’s the students older than you or your own classmates, you’re probably wondering why everyone else seems so much more ambitious than you.

You’re probably wondering why you aren’t getting acquainted with as many new people as you thought you would be.

You’re probably wondering why you feel so stressed about homework, or about what you’re “going to do” after you graduate.

That’s all understandable, though. High school can be mentally straining, and you’re a rapidly maturing young adult in an environment where you may feel like you’re all alone. You’re required to be punctual when showing up to class, submit assignments on time, and study for evaluations — and those expectations only comprise the educational side of the matter. Lest you forget to get enough sleep, eat healthily, exercise, maintain a social life, spend quality time with family, and work a part-time job.

In short, you’re probably wondering why everything seems so overwhelming. Well, I’m here to tell you that adolescence wasn’t meant to be easy, because if it were, you’d have no opportunity for growth. But I can also tell you this: there are ways to make it easier. Volunteer more, and join some school clubs, or sports teams. You’ll be surprised by how many friends you’ll make along the way, and you’ll get better at talking to people, too.

Procrastinate less. Leaving your essay until the last minute isn’t helping yourself. You should consider enrolling in secondary language courses as well. You’ll thank yourself when you inevitably want to travel the world. Likewise, consider the shop classes that your school offers. The trades offer great career prospects with high paying positions, job stability, and useful everyday skills.

Oh, and by the way, your acne will get better. Besides, scars are cool.

Connor

— Connor Sweeney is a WDHS graduate who is volunteering with HC-HY Flamborough on the “What’s Your Path” Hub project as part of the Youth Impact Team.