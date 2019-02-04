That's all well and good, but except for one occasion when Eisenberger's staff apparently reached out to Skelly's people, there's been no attempt to do so. According to Skelly, the staff call wasn't followed up.

Eisenberger denies he's nursing a grudge because of past clashes over LRT — Skelly strongly opposed the $1 billion project, he's a champion of it.

"There are other people who have opposed things that I've been working on and I'm not holding a grudge against them."

But then the polite fiction drops and Eisenberger petulantly suggests Skelly should remember he was re-elected last fall despite the "supreme effort" made to unseat him.

Eisenberger is obviously alluding to Skelly's sympathies for anti-LRT mayoral candidate Vito Sgro. Though Skelly stopped short of endorsing Sgro, she appeared at his fundraiser and took part in a couple of his telephone town halls.

Just last week Skelly drew Eisenberger's ire again when she opined Hamilton could be on the hook for any cost overruns on the light rail project.

Eisenberger believes his re-election should have sent Skelly a clear message.

"Clearly the majority of the citizens are for proceeding with LRT and isn't it time she got on the bandwagon and advocated on behalf of the citizens of Hamilton? She's not only representing Flamborough at this point, she's representing the entirety of the city of Hamilton."

I don't know about you, but that sure sounds like hard feelings to me.

Bear in mind, when Skelly, who represented Ward 7 on the central Mountain, threw her hat in the provincial ring last spring, Eisenberger publicly belittled her.

He dismissed her as a "rookie councillor," claimed she didn't "much care about Hamilton," and taunted her for two previous failed attempts to become an MPP.

Obviously there's acrimony and antagonism on both sides here, and they need to put it behind them for the good of the city.

Neither is going to change the other's mind about LRT. But there's more provincially-related issues facing Hamilton than light rail — health, housing, policing and the environment to name a few.

The reality is Eisenberger needs Skelly's ear and connections more than she needs his. He should put on his big boy pants and recognize that.

Eisenberger and Skelly are supposed to get together in the near future with the Minister of Transportation to talk about LRT. It's too much to expect it'll be the start of a beautiful friendship, but let's hope it's at least the beginning of a working relationship.

Andrew Dreschel's commentary appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday. adreschel@thespec.com @AndrewDreschel

905-526-3495

