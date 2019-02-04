It’s that time of year when community groups and agencies start thinking about how to acknowledge their volunteers.
Though the recent deep freeze didn’t feel like it, spring and National Volunteer Week are just around the corner in April.
The City of Hamilton put out the call for senior volunteer award nominations on Jan. 21. This year the city has added an award for youth who have volunteered a significant amount of time with seniors. Nominations will close on March 29, with a gala dinner event planned for June at Michelangelo’s.
For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/seniorsawards or contact Lisa Maychak at 905-546-2424 ext. 1721.
Last year Flamborough Connects launched the first Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award. Carole Campbell was the inaugural winner, with several deserving individuals nominated and feted at the Flamborough Volunteer Recognition Event in May.
Flamborough Connects will be accepting nominations from Feb. 7 to April 12. The award honours an outstanding senior who has contributed significantly to the Flamborough community socially, culturally and civically. The award will be presented at the Annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation in late April.
Nominee eligibility criteria are as follows:
• 55 years of age or older
• A current resident of Flamborough
• Contributed to the Flamborough community socially and/or culturally
• Contributed a minimum of three years of service to the Flamborough community
• Has not received remuneration for their services; volunteer work only
• Must be nominated on behalf of a non-profit/charitable organization or community representative
Nominations must include the following:
• Name, address, telephone number and age of nominee
• Detailed outline of the nominee’s volunteer work
• Name of the organization they belong to
• Years of involvement
• Duties performed (tasks, frequency of involvement, positions held)
• The positive effects their work has had on Flamborough
Do you know a Flamborough senior volunteer who deserves recognition? Nominate them for both the city and Flamborough awards!
Visit our website for more information www.flamboroughconnects.ca/volunteer or call 905-689-7880.
— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.
