It’s that time of year when community groups and agencies start thinking about how to acknowledge their volunteers.

Though the recent deep freeze didn’t feel like it, spring and National Volunteer Week are just around the corner in April.

The City of Hamilton put out the call for senior volunteer award nominations on Jan. 21. This year the city has added an award for youth who have volunteered a significant amount of time with seniors. Nominations will close on March 29, with a gala dinner event planned for June at Michelangelo’s.

For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/seniorsawards or contact Lisa Maychak at 905-546-2424 ext. 1721.