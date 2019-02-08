CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A vital appearance cannot be postponed if someone does not want to go along with a request. Do not push so hard to get your way. "No" means "no." Honor this person's feelings. Meanwhile, take the lead with a project. Tonight: Get into TGIF mode.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others promote the idea that you go with them for a day outing, maybe not today, but in the near future. You'll find that it will draw you and others closer. Conversations revolve around plans, your caring for a special person and fun times about to happen. Tonight: Live it up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating draws you in closer to the other party. Be more indulgent and caring with a child or special person. You make more of a difference to this person than you realize. Be as sensitive to others as you are to this person. Tonight: Be a duo.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You fall into a rhythm with others. Though someone could be singing the blues, most others around you express an upbeat, content mood. Allow your immediate circle the space and time to be jubilant around you. Tonight: Anything goes -- within reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself and clear out a problem. Others could be distracting you from your focus, as they might be doing a happy dance in the background. Work through a hassle. Others seem willing to talk and negotiate. Tonight: Head home early.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will not stay down for long, no matter what happens. Your lucky and fun personality breaks past problems, helping you let go. Hook up with your friends. Allow your more kidlike personality to emerge. Tonight: Act as if you're a teenager again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might opt to stay close to home, despite an inclination to go out and meet up with friends. You discover that others want to visit with you. Make calls; reach out for a dear friend when you can. Take time to catch up or get together. Tonight: Just be you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might believe that you have caught up with someone and his or her news. But others seek you out to catch up on your news and share their recent events. If you need private, quiet time, turn off your ringer. Tonight: Meet a friend for TGIF.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be aware of someone's efforts to communicate with you. You could be too busy to take a break, but somehow let this person know that you want to catch up and hear his or her news. Tonight: You're all smiles as you greet TGIF and friends.

BORN TODAY: Actor James Dean (1931), author Jules Verne (1828), actor Jack Lemmon (1925)



