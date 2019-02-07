Believe it or not, spring is coming.

Most of January and well into February I’ve joined my colleagues on city council in all-day budget meetings — trying to provide the services we all need and not increase the tax levy too much. Hopefully the budget meetings will be finished by the middle of March and I’ll be able to report on the outcome, along with some of the projects to be undertaken this year.

It’s February and tickets for the 42nd annual Rockton Dinner Theatre are now on sale. You don’t want to miss this year's production of Flying High — A Musical Comedy.

It’s a great fundraiser for the Rockton Agricultural Society with the best dinner and pies you’ll ever eat, and the funniest play of the year. Call the Rockton Fair Office at 519-647-2502 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your tickets.

See you there.

I continue to work with city staff, fellow rural councillors, the Hamilton-Wentworth Federation of Agriculture and other municipal and provincial agencies — as well as impacted residents — to address the challenges around the dumping of excess fill in the rural wards.

This is a significant issue all across the province and city staff is working toward a new bylaw that will provide more enforceable regulations, limitations and requirements for the dumping of fill within the City of Hamilton’s rural wards, like ours. I’ll keep you up-to-date as this work proceeds.

In addition, I am working through the issues in Greensville at Webster’s and Tews Falls with city staff, police, the Hamilton Conservation Authority and various individuals who have approached me with their specific concerns. I have a few more meetings scheduled before I can share in a broader discussion with Greensville neighbours.

The first Ward 13 community council meeting of the new term will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 in the Dundas Town Hall council chambers, which are elevator accessible. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and presentations will include updates by city staff on the Dundas Wentworth Lodge Lands and the Dundas Downtown Urban Design Guidelines projects. All are welcome.

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me or my office to keep us aware of the needs and issues in your areas.