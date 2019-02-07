Our government campaigned on, and was elected with, a mandate to encourage economic growth and job creation.

This means examining how government spends your tax dollars, as well as red tape that is holding businesses back. It means consultations with professionals and stakeholders, and making responsible decisions based on sound reasoning and accurate information. If we simply continue with the status quo, we can’t deliver the services Ontarians expect and deserve.

Recently, it was announced that the Ministry of Education is consulting with teachers’ federations, education workers’ unions and trustee associations on a number of important issues related to education, including changes to teacher hiring practices and class sizes. Many people immediately assumed the government was going to slash full day kindergarten and increase class sizes, and the reaction was predictable.

In fact, consultations with educators are ongoing and it’s important to note that no decisions have been made.

With respect to health, our government is committed to building a health-care system centred around the patient and redirecting money to front-line services — where it belongs — to improve patient experience, and provide better, connected care and capture better value for our health dollars. This means carefully examining how health care is delivered in Ontario in order to reduce wait times and eliminate hallway health care. We strongly believe in our public health-care system and are committed to improving public health care for patients. Ending hallway health care was a key plank in our election campaign.

That’s why we’re continuing to work with our partners in health care as we develop our transformational health-care strategy. In response to what you told us, we recently announced that we are revamping the Ontario Autism Program to help clear wait-lists and give parents more choice in accessing the treatment their children need.

Our priority — my priority, is to ensure you, the taxpayers of Flamborough-Glanbrook get the services you deserve and to do that, every dollar has to count.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.