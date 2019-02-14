My role as regional managing editor of Metroland's Halton, Hamilton and Niagara community newspapers, including the award-winning Flamborough Review, affords me some unique opportunities.

Case in point: Three weeks ago, I was invited to judge the Rockton Fair Ambassador competition at the fairgrounds, where three accomplished young candidates put their best foot forward in the hopes of representing the local agricultural society for the next 12 months.

While it was an honour — and a pleasure — to help judge the competition, doing so was also a bit nostalgic for me.

The Rockton Fair Ambassador competition is an event I covered as a reporter for this very newspaper. And over the course of my reporting career at the Review, I have met — and profiled — a number of ambassadors, who have done a fine job in their roles as agricultural society representatives here in Flamborough and on the national stage at the annual competition held at the Canadian National Exhibition every summer.

These young adults are not only great role models, they are positive forces for the agricultural sector, helping to bring awareness to issues affecting the industry, as well as educating and promoting the rural way of life to a younger, and in some cases more urban, demographic.

Their personal experiences in the sector — many former members of the Hamilton-Wentworth 4H Club who grew up on farms and attended the World's Fair from an early age — give credence to the issues affecting this important, multibillion-dollar industry.

The slogan Farmers Feed Cities should ring true to all Canadians, but it means much more to these agriculture-conscious young men and women. For them, it's a way of life — and an important one, at that. It's one we, as a community and society, should be more sensitive to.

In this digital world, where food can be purchased at the click of a button and your grocery cart is a colourful icon at the top of a browser, it's easy to forget where our food comes from. The Rockton Fair Ambassador program, the values it espouses and the annual fair it promotes help remind us that we have families — Flamborough families — to thank for the fresh, delicious foods we enjoy daily.

Catherine O'Hara is the regional managing editor for Metroland's Hamilton, Halton and Niagara divisions.