Once again, we’re in the icy depths of winter. That time of year when eager gardeners devour the colourful pages of plant and seed catalogues, dreaming of dazzling summer gardens. As we turn the pages, the word "new" keeps popping up, along with promises of bigger blooms, sweeter fruit, or some other incredible improvement over last year’s offerings.

Suddenly, last year’s "new" has become this year’s "has-been." But growers know we can’t resist the opportunity to try something different. We envision ourselves beaming with pride as visitors demand to know what that curiously captivating plant is.

For decades, breeders have endeavoured to create the bluest rose or tastiest tomato. But in addition to breeding for flower colour or fruit flavour, breeders also focus on practical aspects such as resistance to disease, drought and pests.

When new plant varieties are created, their performance is tested in trail gardens such as those at the University of Guelph. These trials are useful not only for verifying the claims of their creators, but also for examining how well the plants perform in our local climate and under specific conditions, such as heavy rain, heat and drought. They are also a good way to gauge the plant’s popularity.

The results of these trials are useful to both home gardeners and to cities that plant thousands of colourful annuals on the grounds of public buildings, in parks and along boulevards.

For a sneak peek into the newest garden plants, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the parish hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown.

Rodger Tschanz, who has supervised the University of Guelph’s trial gardens for the past 10 years, will entice us with current horticultural trends and the hottest new plants. Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit the website at gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905-689-6722.