The Tuesday, Feb. 12 Waterdown Community Meeting to discuss three key initiatives in Waterdown was cancelled due to winter storm conditions, and will be rescheduled for early spring.

It will be important to save the date to have your say, as this meeting will introduce three studies in Waterdown that staff want to hear community feedback on. They include a Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan Study, Waterdown Community Transportation Management Study, and a Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory. Please visit judipartridge.ca for more information, or email waterdownnodeplanning@hamilton.ca

Later this spring, the Hamilton Police Services and I will also be hosting my annual Community Police Update — stay tuned for the date, location and time in future columns.

Over the past year, residents and myself have been working with the city's legal team on a few developments that are at the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) and Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) for hearings. We will continue to attend the various hearings scheduled over the course of 2019 and beyond. More updates to come.

Thank you to everyone who came for the phenomenal launch of the Flamborough-Waterdown 100+ Women Who Care meeting in January. This fabulous group of women are truly making a difference in the Flamborough community. Appreciation to Doris, Heather and Lena for your leadership.

The next meeting is Wednesday, April 10 from 7-8 p.m. One hundred per cent of donations go directly to local charity. Visit www.100womenflamborough.ca and let’s build community together.

Everyone is invited to walk and raise funds for Drummond House at the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 23. Drummond House is a transitional home for women, and this event helps make a difference in their lives and provides hope for their future.

You can register online in advance or sign up to volunteer — please visit https://cnoy.org/location/waterdown for full details.

This March break, invite family and friends to Joe Sams Leisure Park, Mountsberg Conservation Area, Westfield Heritage Village or other amenities for outdoor activities and great events.

As of Family Day, you can also now enjoy Hamilton museums and all the services of local libraries for free using your Hamilton Public Library card. Just present your library card to gain complimentary general admission to all City of Hamilton operated museums with the exclusion of paid special events, booked programs and workshops.