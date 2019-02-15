York, October 1793: “Captain Smith is returned from cutting the road named Dundas.”

In that brief extract from her highly informative and often witty diary, Mrs. John Graves Simcoe, wife of Upper Canada’s first lieutenant-governor records the beginnings of this famous old Ontario road.

On his arrival in Upper Canada in 1792, Simcoe’s primary task was to initiate and supervise settlement. He was also given the responsibility of formulating plans to deal with the overwhelming fear of invasion from the recently liberated American colonies.

Although Simcoe is credited with the original idea of constructing this early highway, the first proposal actually came from his father. Prior to his appointment to Upper Canada by the British government, Simcoe had served in the American Revolutionary War, and while there, his father had collected old French maps of the continent. Among the maps he obtained was one showing a fur trading route from the vicinity of present-day Dundas to the upper waters of the Thames River.

Based on this, Simcoe’s father presented him with the suggestion that a waterway dug alongside the fur trader’s route would provide an inland passage well back from the border and relatively safe from a surprise attack. After studying the suggestion — and with fears of imminent border skirmishes — Simcoe and a military party travelled through the western part of Upper Canada, from Niagara to the border at Windsor during the winter of 1793.

Guided by First Nations and following their trails by foot and sleighs, Simcoe came to the conclusion that a road would be superior, since it would be multi-purpose, serving as a military link between Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and Lake Huron, and as a spur to settlement.

Simcoe also reasoned that the American control of shipping on the Great Lakes was certain for several years, so an inland route was the only way to ensure safe movement of troops and supplies.

The decision to relocate the capital from Newark (Niagara-on-the-Lake) to a site on the Thames River, where London stands today, initiated the start of the highway. Simcoe believing that this new inland capital was a safer location and could be linked to Lake Ontario by the highway he planned — the road running from the Thames to Burlington Bay. From here there would be a link with the network of trails eastwards to York and onto Kingston, eventually with a north-south route joining York with Lake Simcoe.

First known as "The Governor’s Road," after Simcoe, within months it was officially renamed Dundas Street after Henry Dundas, secretary of state in the British government.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives.