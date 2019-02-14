How do you find community information about Flamborough?

Where do you go to find out about local March break camps and events around town? Where can you find listings for local support services like the Red Cross transportation program or Meals on Wheels? Where can you access a comprehensive listing for local faith groups and community service clubs?

Stopping into the Flamborough Connects office or visiting our website is one way — Google and the Flamborough Review are two more.

But, what do you do if you have limited technology skills or no access to the internet? And let’s face it — sometimes having a handy hard copy with a table of contents is easier to navigate than searching an unwieldy and complex cyber puzzle of information — particularly if you are new to the area and not sure what to look for.

Every year, Flamborough Connects, the Flamborough Review and the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce partner to ensure that basic information about municipal services, community centres, parks, events, community contacts, sports clubs, schools etc. are contained in one comprehensive directory: the Flamborough Community Guide.

The guide is an excellent resource for anyone: long-term residents or brand new to the community. It can connect you to programs, agencies, organizations and activities. It can also connect you to social services, supports and opportunities to volunteer and make a difference in your community.

Are you planning a fundraising event or throwing an anniversary party? The guide has a listing of all the community halls and buildings available. You can even list your community event in the guide.

Copies of the Flamborough Community Guide are free, and all nonprofit and community agencies and organizations can list their events and contact details for free.

We are busy updating the 2019 guide for publication in April. If you are involved with a Flamborough group, make sure to contact the Flamborough Connects office by March 8 to list your events, update your contact lists and take advantage of this valuable advertising opportunity! Call us at 905-689-7880.

2018 guides are still available in the Flamborough Connects office.