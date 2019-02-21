When it comes to winter — particularly this year — talk turns to snow clearing and the city’s response to timely and effective removal from streets, sidewalks and ice buildup in front of driveways.

Given our recent extreme weather conditions, our public works department crews have been out in full force to make our community safer for motorists and pedestrians. I ask for your patience as this important work continues, and the weather returns to normal temperatures to aid these efforts.

On the water front, there are two items I want to update residents on as we look ahead to spring, summer and fall.

I am looking for your input into a decision staff have asked me to consider on the conversion of the small pool at the Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool to a "shade area." This opportunity arises due to repairs that are required to the piping, and also the amount of use this pool actually receives. With the extreme conditions experienced in recent years, the recommendation would provide swimmers respite from the sun in a passive area of the complex. I intend to seek the advice of the Lions Club.

I am also pleased to report that construction on the proposed $2.6-million well site facility in Lynden will begin shortly on Governors Road. The new well, treatment and pumping system is expected to be in operation by the fall or early 2020. Lynden, along with residents living in Greensville, Freelton and Carlisle, are four rural Hamilton communities who rely on underground aquifers instead of Lake Ontario for municipally delivered drinking water.

In other news, the city has received a severance application from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) regarding the property at Ancaster High School. I am strongly opposed to severing any property at this location as taxpayers have already paid for it once when the Town of Ancaster and the Ancaster High School Board purchased it jointly with a vision for community use. This property is enjoyed by Ancaster residents at the soccer pitches, the Ancaster Aquatic Centre and the high school. Given that council has passed a resolution to have the property declared heritage, staff have recommended the application be declared premature. It goes before the committee of adjustment on March 7 and I have written the committee asking them to support the staff recommendation.

I would like to remind you about the 27th annual Ancaster Community Food Drive at the Ancaster Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 2. Simply leave your non-perishable food donations on your front porch by 9 a.m. or leave your donation at either one of the two fire stations. To volunteer, find sponsorship opportunities or donate online, visit www.ancasterfooddrive.ca.

Finally, I want to encourage Ancaster and area residents to take advantage of a new program, launched as part of Family Day celebrations by the Hamilton Public Library, to visit city museums. As part of a one-year pilot project, you only need to show your library card to gain free admission and explore the city’s eight museums.

If you need to reach me for any reason, please contact my office at 905-546-2704. You can also contact me by email at Lloyd.Ferguson@hamilton.ca.

— Lloyd Ferguson is Hamilton city councillor for Ward 12.