For too long parents with autistic children have been trudging up a political hill in Sisyphean fashion, only to fall back in defeat because of repeated government failures.

In 2016, after a loud and effective protest, the Liberal government backed down from its proposal to cut wait times for behavioural therapy for autistic children. Instead, the Liberals rolled out a funding model, while imperfect, had no age cut offs and a direct funding option.

But with the slashing and burning by the Doug Ford-led provincial government, the Progressive Conservatives have done the near impossible: Making the funding options for parents with autistic youth near impossible.

To be fair, past provincial governments have yet to adequately address the difficult and emotional autism service issue. There are about 40,000 children in Ontario with autism, a development disorder characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication.

And the idea to remove the 23,000-person wait list for families seeking therapy for their children is a laudable goal. There are 2,400 families waiting for diagnosis and 8,400 families receiving services.

However, the Ford government’s idea is rooted in funding cuts and squeezing families out of needed services, all to reduce the province’s deficit.

During a recent public meeting in downtown Hamilton hosted by Hamilton Mountain NDP MPP Monique Taylor, parents with autistic children described through tears and heart-tugging emotion a future with their children being forgotten, living alone and without hope.

Under the Ford plan, children up to six years old diagnosed with autism will receive $140,000 until age 18. For children diagnosed after age six, families will receive $55,000. But the funding is based upon family income. Some families will only receive $5,000 a year, which may as well be next to nothing since therapy treatments can cost up to $70,000 per year.

Not only does the Ford government create a bait and switch plan for parents of autism children, but they also get angry if the public doesn’t like it.

As autistic parents rebelled against the Ford government’s plan, Tory MPPs pushed back in typical bullying fashion.