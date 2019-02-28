Like everyone else, the cats at the shelter are looking forward to spring and being able to get out and enjoy the sunshine, watch the birds at the feeder and enjoy their screened-in area.

Everyone I meet wants an update on our progress in finding a larger facility. Sadly, there is absolutely nothing available for rent in the Flamborough area.

If we wanted to locate to downtown Hamilton there are plenty of places to rent, but we are Flamborough, we service this community and it is imperative we stay in the area that has supported us for just shy of 30 years.

I spend many hours on the phone daily taking calls from people wanting to rehome their pets. This past week alone I have spoken to three different people at length that have not come through with their plans.

I have taken the time to check with the shelter for available room, set up an appointment with the vet clinic and what happens? A no-show.

If you are not serious, please do not waste our time as there are many other pets are out there waiting to come into our care. Holding a spot for one that does not show up is making it difficult for all those waiting to come in and we always have a waiting list.

This week alone we were slated to have two come in Monday, three on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

The shelter is always busy. Last year, we found homes for 258 cats and kittens, along with more than 30 dogs. Thanks to all those who provide foster homes for the dogs, as none are housed at the shelter.

A heartfelt thank you also goes to those special folks that are willing to take in bottle-fed kittens until they are grown enough to move on to the shelter.

Kitten season is just around the corner and we will be swamped — as always. Last spring we took in more than 90 kittens. That’s 90 vet checks, needles, microchips and spay/neuters, just for the kittens. All that comes at a hefty price — one we wouldn't be able to manage without your donations.