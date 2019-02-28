It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

This is a column.

In print, columns are topped with a headshot of the author and a line at the bottom explaining who they are and why they are qualified to write the piece. Since journalists occasionally write columns and their photos and taglines appear on every online article, news or opinion, the same distinction doesn't apply. Instead you get the bold green box to identify it as an opinion.

I think of these as signposts; they let you, the reader, know where we’re going. For this piece, our destination is a common understanding of the types of content you’ll find in our newspapers and online at flamboroughreview.com.

They also reinforce our mandate to be transparent and honest in how we present our content, whether online or in the newspaper – in this case drawing a clear line between news and opinion.

Our Torstar Journalistic Standards, which you can read in full on the Review website, describe news as “verified information based on the impartial reporting of facts, either observed by reporters or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. News reports do not include the opinion of the author.”

News also includes analysis, which our standards define as “critical or contextual examination of an important and topical issue based on factual reporting. It provides an explanation of the impact or meaning of news events and draws on the authority and expertise of the writer. Analysis articles do not contain the author’s opinions.”

An example of a recent analysis stories published in the Review includes a comprehensive piece by news editor Mac Christie on the impacts of legal pot sales in Waterdown. The story, written shortly following Hamilton’s decision to allow recreational marijuana sales within the city boundaries, features a number of voices from a variety of backgrounds. Sources include the executive director of the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, who highlighted the potential benefits of the decision from a business standpoint. Also featured are Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge and HWDSB trustee Penny Deathe, whose concerns centre on the location of pot shops near schools and accessibility of cannabis and cannabis-related products by local youth.

A story labelled CONTRIBUTED was not written by one of our journalists, but submitted by a member of our community. These are published weekly in print and online. Regular readers of the Review will be familiar with contributors Kathy Steel of the Flamborough Horticultural Society, Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring and Sylvia Wray of the Flamborough Archives.

Opinion articles can include columns based on the author’s interpretation and judgments of facts, data and events.