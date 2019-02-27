I love my wife. But how do I tell her that I can’t deal with these frequent obsessive changes in how we live?

Too Many Fads

A: Start with the love message. That’s what’s most important here.

Appeal to the personality and style that formed the person you initially married — how she thought things through, bringing her own experience and knowledge into any discussion.

Remind her of the life you’ve built together making decisions as a couple to make sure you were in sync.

Tell her you do like to be fit and eat healthy as much as she does, and of course want the best for your kids. But it’s hard to jump to a third-party’s intervention.

Say, too, that it’s putting distance between you, which is far less healthy for your marriage, despite all the new exercises and diets.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the woman, 27, whose two roommates’ hostility forced her to move (Jan. 31):

“I also went through hell — a shared-living arrangement with someone whose true personality emerged only after I signed a one-year lease agreement.

“Initially, my roommate said we’d split rent, hydro, cable/internet, and common-use items.

“Within one month, she started hiding the items she’d purchased to share, using my stuff instead, and monopolizing the kitchen and living area. Her boyfriend was also secretly living with us but didn’t contribute a penny.

“I documented what I could before I legally moved out. I’d advise the writer’s cousin to do similarly. I brought friends to witness the situation, took photographs for supporting evidence.

“The cousin needs to know that despite that she’s no longer living there, she’s still liable if something happens unless she can get her name off the lease.

“She needs to protect herself from people like this. Forget Facebook — delete her profile or delete them.

“I, too, was a gentle soul, but this terrible experience caused me much stress and anxiety and made me more wary of others.

“Move on. There’s more to life than crappy, immature roommates.”

