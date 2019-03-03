There is a choice that people can make in how they see the world.

In the film, The Matrix, when Morpheus offers Neo to select either the blue pill and the world will be exactly like what he has known it to be, a life of tranquil happiness and blissful ignorance of illusion, or he can swallow the red pill and the scales will fall from his eyes and the world will transform into the brutal truths of a harsh reality.

Hamilton residents and, for that matter, the rest of society also have a choice to make: Either keep the blinders on their eyes so they don’t see how decisions are made that impact only a certain group of people or remove the mask and watch as policies are created that helps all residents who have been struggling to live in a difficult reality.

The good news is Hamilton is moving in the red pill direction through the adoption of a gender, diversity and inclusionary lens that will review how decisions will affect the entire society and not just a limited group of people. The idea is to create an attitude that all people, men, women, people with disabilities, LGBTQ, and racialized groups should be consulted and included whenever a decision is made that affects the entire community.

For instance, when Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark suffered with debilitating arthritis, he couldn’t open the heavy glass doors to enter the council chambers. It took his colleague, Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta, to finally ask the city to do something about the doors so everybody could enter the chambers without struggling. The doors were finally replaced with accessible sliding doors.

Most councillors, staff and residents were either ignorant, unaware, or resigned to the fact that certain people had to make their own way into the council chambers regardless of the effort involved just to open a simple door.

Hamilton was also reminded of its diversity principles when couns. Nrinder Nann and Maureen Wilson urged the city to revamp how the city was hiring a new city manager. They said it was imperative that the city’s top bureaucrat be subjected to a selection process that included a gender and diversity lens.

The message was loud and clear: any city decision, whether it’s about planning, transportation, development, human resources, homelessness, poverty or housing needs to be considered under a diversity and gender lens.

By adopting such progressive policies, Hamilton joins other organizations, such as the public library and various colleges and universities, which strive to foster an environment of respect, understanding and accepting differences.

To be a society that accepts differences, reaffirms dignity and recognizes social inclusion creates a better and more energized community. Other communities and organizations have been practicing inclusion, it’s time Hamilton joins the rest of the world.