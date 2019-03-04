Dear high school me,

Stop stressing about your pathway in life, stop competing with others around you and stop breaking yourself down.

You are doing the best you can.

Start focusing on the things you love and create small goals for yourself. Your future does not have to be decided right now, trust me.

Even at 26, you will still be figuring it out, but you’ll be doing just fine. Life moves fast, so enjoy every moment and cherish the little things.

Continue to push yourself and do not let anyone or anything discourage you. Everything is meant to happen for a reason and eventually will lead to some beautiful destinations. You will learn a lot over the next nine years that will help you grow, so act like a sponge and absorb as much information as you can. It will be helpful when it comes time to start “adulting” — a term made up by the future’s youth, but you’re still unsure if you’ve reached it yet.

Another thing I want to mention, cultivate as many experiences as you can and drop the materialistic mindset. Go to the dance workshop you were afraid to go to, hang out with your friends and take that kick-boxing class you’ve always wanted to.

A unique experience creates a memory far more valuable than anything you will purchase at the mall.

Remember these things as you move on in life and continue to live by them past your high school years, you’ll be glad you did.

What you don’t know is that you will use these to become an event co-ordinator, creating memorable experiences for your community. I am happy to announce that I am currently working with the HC-HY Flamborough Paint Challenge, an obstacle course where you get covered in paint, how cool is that?