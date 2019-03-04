We need your help to make greater Hamilton the best place for everyone ages one to 121.

Hamilton was the first city in Ontario to join the World Health Organization’s Global Age-Friendly Cities Project. This began a journey toward becoming a city for all ages, addressing the needs of a growing and aging population — one that we expect to double in size over the next 10 years.

The WHO defines age-friendly communities as those with policies, programs, services and infrastructure to enhance quality of life as people age. Age-friendly communities include flexible and affordable housing, safe and walkable streets, access to transportation, health care and social services, and meaningful opportunities to engage in community life.

While we tend to think the term age-friendly refers to older adults, we believe age-friendly communities benefit all ages!

In 2013, the age-friendly Hamilton collaborative engaged older adults, leaders and decision makers to develop Hamilton’s first age-friendly plan. Hamilton’s Plan For An Age-Friendly City (2014-2019) includes seven goals and 101 actions to make Greater Hamilton the “best place to ... age successfully.”

Since developing our plan five years ago, we have learned a lot:

• We grow from our experiences.

• Our plan must reflect the diversity of our community — geography, culture, age, gender, sexuality, religion and values. We want to hear from you!

• We cannot do it alone: working collectively, we create positive change. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Helen Keller

Beginning in April 2019, we will be reaching out to all neighbourhoods in the Greater Hamilton Area and start planning for age-friendly Hamilton 2020-2025. There are several ways to participate: