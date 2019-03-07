When I talk to people in Flamborough-Glanbrook, I often hear stories about loved ones spending hours or even days in a hospital hallway, waiting for a bed to become available.

Or seniors who leave hospitals following surgery and are not able to get the home care they need when they need it. I’ve also heard from parents struggling to navigate through a fractured mental health system for their children. Patients, families and caregivers who are familiar with our system know far too well that there has to be a better way.

We need a connected and sustainable public health-care system that will ensure people get the high-quality care they need and deserve in the years ahead; a streamlined system that is designed to centre on the patient and make it easier for health professionals to co-ordinate care at every step of the process.

That’s why our government is making the necessary changes to build a modern, sustainable and connected public health-care system that is finally organized around people’s needs and outcomes.

Ontario’s new plan for health care will better organize our hard working health-care providers, to work as one connected and co-ordinated team focused on each patient’s specific needs. If patients have to move between health-care providers or receive care in different places, these teams will make sure they have a smooth and simple transition.

Our government’s plan will establish teams of health-care service providers responsible for understanding your health-care history and individual situation. You will be connected to the different types of care you need, including home care, rehabilitation care, long-term care and mental health and addictions support. There will be someone to help you, your family and caregiver navigate the public health-care system 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With safeguards in place to protect information, you will also have the option to securely use digital health services, including online access to health records and virtual care options.

By taking this comprehensive, pragmatic approach to addressing the public health-care system and focusing primarily on patient experience, we will reduce wait times and end hallway health care.

You can be confident that there will be a sustainable public health-care system for you when and where you need it.

— Donna Skelly is the member of provincial parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade