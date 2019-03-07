With his surveyor Augustus Jones and accompanied by guide Jean Baptiste Rousseau, who would later settle in Ancaster, Lt.-Gov. John Graves Simcoe selected the exact place where the construction of Dundas Street would begin.

They entered Burlington Bay from the lake and paddled through the marsh at the eastern end, choosing a site that was a recognized First Nations landing place.

Jones began his survey immediately, using a line marked at an angle of 70 degrees west that ran from the marsh, later to be known as Cootes Paradise, to the upper forks of the River Thames — a distance of 80 miles. Work on this first or western section of the road, that even today is referred to as "The Governor’s Road," went as far as the Mohawk Village of Joseph Brant on the Grand River.

The actual road cutting under the direction of a Captain Smith and a company Queen’s Rangers, was completed in less than a month — but opening a road in 1793 involved nothing more than clearing a corridor through the bush, leaving the larger stumps to rot and often going around very large stands of trees.

In her famous diary, Lady Simcoe made comment in September 1793:

“Captain Smith has gone to open a road … from the head of the Lake to River La Tranche. He has 100 men with him.”

Among these men were members of the loyalist Cope family who would soon be among the first settlers in Beverly Township, attracted by the possibilities of the land they saw.

The second section of the highway began in the spring of 1794 with a schedule that it would go as far as the site of the planned new capital, London. The departure of Simcoe from Upper Canada before the road had reached the site and his decision to designate York the official capital, caused work to almost completely cease.

Within months, this primitive single-lane pathway began to revert to wilderness, only Simcoe’s foresight saved the road from oblivion with his idea that land grants along the route be made to the military personnel who had opened it.

To the incoming settler, the road was his lifeline of transport and to Simcoe, it ensured that settlement of Upper Canada could begin.