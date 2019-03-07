I’ve long had a fascination with Japanese gardens.

Not only are they beautiful, but they have a calming effect on the soul. A well-designed Japanese garden is a sort of miniature representation of the natural landscape.

The art of bonsai is another form of miniature landscaping. It is not the result of growing miniature plants in shallow pots, but represents the skilful shaping, training, and maintenance of plant material to replicate the determination and persistence of plants in nature.

When creating bonsai, you are part horticulturist and part sculptor. Once you have decided on your plant material and container, you must then determine the effect you want to achieve: A sturdy upright tree, a windswept tree, or perhaps a determined hanger-on cascading dramatically below the container. You may even use multiple plants to create a magical woodland.

With the plant material securely potted in the container, you can begin skilfully pruning, bending and shaping your specimen to achieve the desired effect. This is where the sculptor takes over.

In contrast to our busy, hurried lives, a bonsai represents simplicity and tranquility. Like a centuries-old cedar dangling from a rock over the Niagara Escarpment, a bonsai expresses determination and endurance. It provides hope and inspiration for our own challenges.

If you want to learn how to create your own bonsai, or just want to delight in what an internationally trained bonsai artist can do, join us at the next meeting of the Flamborough Horticultural Society on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 715 Centre Rd., Waterdown.

Mike McCallion, founder and president of Royal Botanical Gardens’ Bonsai Society and past president of the Toronto Bonsai Society, will take the mystery out of bonsai and perhaps even inspire you to create your own work of art.

Refreshments and friendly conversation at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Guests are warmly welcomed.

— Kathy Steel is communications copywriter for the Flamborough Horticultural Society, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month. For details, visit our website at http://www.gardenontario.org/site.php/flamborough, email flamhort@hotmail.com or call 905-689-6722.