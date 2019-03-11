March came in like a lamb, but February was definitely a lion, weather-wise.

Lots of cancellations and great piles of snow and ice remain, which means that we must all continue with caution on roads and sidewalks throughout the entire city.

However, spring is around the corner and you should be receiving your new 2019 city waste stickers any day now — if you have not received yours by the end of the first week in April, and you live in Ward 13, please give my office a call at 905-546-3190.

Our Ward 13 Community Council met in February to receive updates from city staff with regard to the downtown Dundas urban design guidelines and the status of the Wentworth Lodge lands project.

Additional meetings will be held with regard to these projects, and others throughout Ward 13, as additional information becomes available.

Don't forget that the Rockton Dinner Theatre opens on March 28, and runs March 28-30 and April 4-6.

Check with the Rockton Fairgrounds office at 519-647-2502 for tickets to the best roast beef dinner and delicious pies in town, followed by the great community play, Flying High. I'll see you there!

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Achievement Awards Gala will be held at Flamborough Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, March 27.

Tickets are available from the Chamber office at 905-659-7650; come out and help to celebrate our outstanding Flamborough businesses.

My office is in the former Dundas town hall and that is where you will find me, unless I am at Hamilton city hall for a meeting. Water samples can be dropped off at the former Dundas town hall, in the Municipal Service Centre area, Monday through Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.