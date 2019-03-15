Spring is in the air and bookkeepers and accountants are in their happy place — under piles of paper and receipts.

It’s tax season and Flamborough Connects’ free annual Canadian Volunteer Income Tax Preparation program is open to all eligible Flamborough residents.

T4 slips and government income slips have been issued — it’s time to get your paperwork together and your taxes done.

Thank you to Shari, Norm, Vicky and Beiye at BLR Professional Certified Accountants for facilitating a free income tax clinic on March 6. Twenty-six local seniors and adults had their taxes done for free.

Flamborough Connects has five qualified and Canada Revenue Agency vetted volunteers available to prepare and electronically submit returns.

The process is simple: Give our office a call to ensure you are eligible and then drop off your paperwork during regular office hours. Our volunteers pick up returns, complete and submit them electronically to CRA and then drop off the client’s paperwork and copy of the return. The service is professional and flexible.

This year we will also be partnering with the Hamilton Financial Empowerment program to provide a Saturday morning of scheduled appointments in early May. Book an appointment and meet one-to-one with a preparer and have your taxes done on the spot.

Haven’t done your taxes for a while because you haven’t had to pay? You may be missing out on benefits and refunds. This year, the Government of Canada introduced the new climate action incentive payment to combat carbon pollution. Ontario residents are eligible for up to $307 in refunds.

Visit Canada.ca and search for “climate action incentive” for more information. On the same page you can utilize CRA software to complete your own taxes — if you are so inclined.

If your personal income is under $35,000 per year or $45,000 for a family and you don’t have complex issues, business or rental income, Flamborough Connects may be able to help. For more information, give us a call at 905-689-7880.