My boyfriend and I have started to talk seriously about marriage. I feel that I need to know for certain if the boy is biologically his before we get married. I need to know if he’s been lying to me for the past five years. (I’ve asked him point blank on multiple occasions). What else could he lie to me about?

Am I being unreasonable if I ask for a paternity test? Should it even matter? I love my boyfriend. I love his daughter and her little brother. Do I really need to stir the pot and risk ruining everything?

Very Complicated

A: There’s a simple but deeply significant truth here: You love the child, and you love your boyfriend, even though he did most likely lie to prevent you from leaving him.

Since you’ve been so happy as a “family” till now, it’d be a great shame to risk changing that. This was his one big lie so he could help raise his son while holding onto you, trusting in the kind of generous, loving person you are to accept the child.

Many couples who are going through a divorce have had an episode of “make-up sex” — often triggered by anxiety about the future, not renewed interest in staying together.

In this case, the boy was conceived before you and your boyfriend started dating.

Go ahead with your wedding plans without asking the unnecessary question.

Later, when you feel ready, tell him you hope he’s made sure to include the boy in equal measure to his daughter, in his will and all other important considerations for his son’s future.

He’ll understand how lucky he is.

Sometimes, a beautiful, generous-spirited love outweighs all other considerations in a relationship.

