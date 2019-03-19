You can probably guess how popular that will be with some folks.

Despite the blowback that is almost certain to result, it's the correct thing to do. Kids should have first access to sports. Simply because they're kids, sure, but also because we should be doing everything possible to get our children active. We all know about obesity and inactivity and diabetes and all that stuff. Anything we can do to get them off the couch and participating in sports is a smart move.

Kids can't and shouldn't be scheduled late at night. Adults can. And in the case of a conflict, should be.

That said, this city in particular has made this a little trickier than it might otherwise be.

Just a couple years ago, Hamilton changed its vision statement from "the best place to raise a child" to "the best place to raise a child and age successfully." Simply pushing adult athletes aside would fly in the face of what this city now says it stands for.

Sevor says this policy should avoid that.

A second feature of this proposed plan could see organizations that have traditionally had fields for entire seasons and essentially consider it theirs — but whose numbers don't justify the blanket rentals — having time on those facilities transferred to other groups. A few years ago, Sevor says city staff started dropping by its facilities unannounced and saw plenty of empty fields when they were supposed to be in use. So it's doable.

Even so, you just know this isn't going to be popular with those suddenly being forced to share.

But by removing perceived ownership of certain fields by certain groups, some hours of otherwise unused field time should be made available. That means adult sports that get squeezed from their historic time slots won't necessarily end up in late-night openings or on lesser fields.

"If it's ironed out, that should open up opportunities," he says.

We'll see. At least, we'll see if it's ultimately perceived that way.

Sevor says there has been consultation with many local groups and even meetings for feedback after the draft version of this policy was written, so this should come as a surprise to nobody. But the real test of how it plays won't come until after it's passed — if it is — and the first changes start getting implemented.

In other words, when what people thought was going to happen to them actually happens to us.

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

