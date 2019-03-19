Every year, the folks who oversee parks and recreation facilities for the city get their share of feedback from sports organizations who rent public fields and ice pads. Or want to.
"From those either receiving or not receiving their assets," says manager of sport services Steve Sevor.
You can guess which side of that equation is doing most of the calling. With 460 fields and 23 ice pads — and roughly 230 official user groups — demand for practice and game time in Hamilton is heavy, and not everyone feels they're getting their fair share.
So on Thursday, the city's emergency and community services committee will receive a proposal that would alter the allocation policy for public facilities with a goal of making things more equitable. Hours provided to leagues and organizations would be based on a formula that leans on the number of athletes in programs, the level of competition and the length of seasons. With an ongoing push toward kids' sports.
"We can never develop anything everyone is fully in love with," Sevor says. "But we can develop something everyone can live with."
Maybe. As we know, fairness is always in the eye of the beholder.
The proposed policy would revisit all scheduling at the city's fields, diamonds and ice pads with an eye to giving sufficient practice and game time to young athletes first. Children 18 and under in affiliated minor sports organizations — there are about 70 of those — would get first crack at the fields and ice times (after special events and tournaments were filled), preferably in the catchment area for their organization.
"We've always had that as a predominant direction," Sevor says.
Whatever time is available after their core programs have been looked after would be made available to the 160 non-affiliated organizations. Which include adult sports.
This doesn't necessarily mean adult leagues would be squeezed out of existence. But since most users want bookings between 5 and 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, their historic field and ice times could be moved. As could their locations. Even if they've played at the same time and same place for years.
You can probably guess how popular that will be with some folks.
Despite the blowback that is almost certain to result, it's the correct thing to do. Kids should have first access to sports. Simply because they're kids, sure, but also because we should be doing everything possible to get our children active. We all know about obesity and inactivity and diabetes and all that stuff. Anything we can do to get them off the couch and participating in sports is a smart move.
Kids can't and shouldn't be scheduled late at night. Adults can. And in the case of a conflict, should be.
That said, this city in particular has made this a little trickier than it might otherwise be.
Just a couple years ago, Hamilton changed its vision statement from "the best place to raise a child" to "the best place to raise a child and age successfully." Simply pushing adult athletes aside would fly in the face of what this city now says it stands for.
Sevor says this policy should avoid that.
A second feature of this proposed plan could see organizations that have traditionally had fields for entire seasons and essentially consider it theirs — but whose numbers don't justify the blanket rentals — having time on those facilities transferred to other groups. A few years ago, Sevor says city staff started dropping by its facilities unannounced and saw plenty of empty fields when they were supposed to be in use. So it's doable.
Even so, you just know this isn't going to be popular with those suddenly being forced to share.
But by removing perceived ownership of certain fields by certain groups, some hours of otherwise unused field time should be made available. That means adult sports that get squeezed from their historic time slots won't necessarily end up in late-night openings or on lesser fields.
"If it's ironed out, that should open up opportunities," he says.
We'll see. At least, we'll see if it's ultimately perceived that way.
Sevor says there has been consultation with many local groups and even meetings for feedback after the draft version of this policy was written, so this should come as a surprise to nobody. But the real test of how it plays won't come until after it's passed — if it is — and the first changes start getting implemented.
In other words, when what people thought was going to happen to them actually happens to us.
sradley@thespec.com
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML
Every year, the folks who oversee parks and recreation facilities for the city get their share of feedback from sports organizations who rent public fields and ice pads. Or want to.
"From those either receiving or not receiving their assets," says manager of sport services Steve Sevor.
You can guess which side of that equation is doing most of the calling. With 460 fields and 23 ice pads — and roughly 230 official user groups — demand for practice and game time in Hamilton is heavy, and not everyone feels they're getting their fair share.
So on Thursday, the city's emergency and community services committee will receive a proposal that would alter the allocation policy for public facilities with a goal of making things more equitable. Hours provided to leagues and organizations would be based on a formula that leans on the number of athletes in programs, the level of competition and the length of seasons. With an ongoing push toward kids' sports.
"We can never develop anything everyone is fully in love with," Sevor says. "But we can develop something everyone can live with."
Maybe. As we know, fairness is always in the eye of the beholder.
The proposed policy would revisit all scheduling at the city's fields, diamonds and ice pads with an eye to giving sufficient practice and game time to young athletes first. Children 18 and under in affiliated minor sports organizations — there are about 70 of those — would get first crack at the fields and ice times (after special events and tournaments were filled), preferably in the catchment area for their organization.
"We've always had that as a predominant direction," Sevor says.
Whatever time is available after their core programs have been looked after would be made available to the 160 non-affiliated organizations. Which include adult sports.
This doesn't necessarily mean adult leagues would be squeezed out of existence. But since most users want bookings between 5 and 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, their historic field and ice times could be moved. As could their locations. Even if they've played at the same time and same place for years.
You can probably guess how popular that will be with some folks.
Despite the blowback that is almost certain to result, it's the correct thing to do. Kids should have first access to sports. Simply because they're kids, sure, but also because we should be doing everything possible to get our children active. We all know about obesity and inactivity and diabetes and all that stuff. Anything we can do to get them off the couch and participating in sports is a smart move.
Kids can't and shouldn't be scheduled late at night. Adults can. And in the case of a conflict, should be.
That said, this city in particular has made this a little trickier than it might otherwise be.
Just a couple years ago, Hamilton changed its vision statement from "the best place to raise a child" to "the best place to raise a child and age successfully." Simply pushing adult athletes aside would fly in the face of what this city now says it stands for.
Sevor says this policy should avoid that.
A second feature of this proposed plan could see organizations that have traditionally had fields for entire seasons and essentially consider it theirs — but whose numbers don't justify the blanket rentals — having time on those facilities transferred to other groups. A few years ago, Sevor says city staff started dropping by its facilities unannounced and saw plenty of empty fields when they were supposed to be in use. So it's doable.
Even so, you just know this isn't going to be popular with those suddenly being forced to share.
But by removing perceived ownership of certain fields by certain groups, some hours of otherwise unused field time should be made available. That means adult sports that get squeezed from their historic time slots won't necessarily end up in late-night openings or on lesser fields.
"If it's ironed out, that should open up opportunities," he says.
We'll see. At least, we'll see if it's ultimately perceived that way.
Sevor says there has been consultation with many local groups and even meetings for feedback after the draft version of this policy was written, so this should come as a surprise to nobody. But the real test of how it plays won't come until after it's passed — if it is — and the first changes start getting implemented.
In other words, when what people thought was going to happen to them actually happens to us.
sradley@thespec.com
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML
Every year, the folks who oversee parks and recreation facilities for the city get their share of feedback from sports organizations who rent public fields and ice pads. Or want to.
"From those either receiving or not receiving their assets," says manager of sport services Steve Sevor.
You can guess which side of that equation is doing most of the calling. With 460 fields and 23 ice pads — and roughly 230 official user groups — demand for practice and game time in Hamilton is heavy, and not everyone feels they're getting their fair share.
So on Thursday, the city's emergency and community services committee will receive a proposal that would alter the allocation policy for public facilities with a goal of making things more equitable. Hours provided to leagues and organizations would be based on a formula that leans on the number of athletes in programs, the level of competition and the length of seasons. With an ongoing push toward kids' sports.
"We can never develop anything everyone is fully in love with," Sevor says. "But we can develop something everyone can live with."
Maybe. As we know, fairness is always in the eye of the beholder.
The proposed policy would revisit all scheduling at the city's fields, diamonds and ice pads with an eye to giving sufficient practice and game time to young athletes first. Children 18 and under in affiliated minor sports organizations — there are about 70 of those — would get first crack at the fields and ice times (after special events and tournaments were filled), preferably in the catchment area for their organization.
"We've always had that as a predominant direction," Sevor says.
Whatever time is available after their core programs have been looked after would be made available to the 160 non-affiliated organizations. Which include adult sports.
This doesn't necessarily mean adult leagues would be squeezed out of existence. But since most users want bookings between 5 and 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, their historic field and ice times could be moved. As could their locations. Even if they've played at the same time and same place for years.
You can probably guess how popular that will be with some folks.
Despite the blowback that is almost certain to result, it's the correct thing to do. Kids should have first access to sports. Simply because they're kids, sure, but also because we should be doing everything possible to get our children active. We all know about obesity and inactivity and diabetes and all that stuff. Anything we can do to get them off the couch and participating in sports is a smart move.
Kids can't and shouldn't be scheduled late at night. Adults can. And in the case of a conflict, should be.
That said, this city in particular has made this a little trickier than it might otherwise be.
Just a couple years ago, Hamilton changed its vision statement from "the best place to raise a child" to "the best place to raise a child and age successfully." Simply pushing adult athletes aside would fly in the face of what this city now says it stands for.
Sevor says this policy should avoid that.
A second feature of this proposed plan could see organizations that have traditionally had fields for entire seasons and essentially consider it theirs — but whose numbers don't justify the blanket rentals — having time on those facilities transferred to other groups. A few years ago, Sevor says city staff started dropping by its facilities unannounced and saw plenty of empty fields when they were supposed to be in use. So it's doable.
Even so, you just know this isn't going to be popular with those suddenly being forced to share.
But by removing perceived ownership of certain fields by certain groups, some hours of otherwise unused field time should be made available. That means adult sports that get squeezed from their historic time slots won't necessarily end up in late-night openings or on lesser fields.
"If it's ironed out, that should open up opportunities," he says.
We'll see. At least, we'll see if it's ultimately perceived that way.
Sevor says there has been consultation with many local groups and even meetings for feedback after the draft version of this policy was written, so this should come as a surprise to nobody. But the real test of how it plays won't come until after it's passed — if it is — and the first changes start getting implemented.
In other words, when what people thought was going to happen to them actually happens to us.
sradley@thespec.com
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML
905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec
Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML