Queen is rocking the movie scene in the new film Bohemian Rhapsody, but the band’s legendary song "Under Pressure" best describes life in Ancaster these days as we face a meteoric rise in attacks on our culture, community standards and public services.

Since 2006, it has been my privilege to serve as the municipal representative for Ancaster on Hamilton city council. We have worked together to preserve the unique character of our community, as well as enhance our local economy through the Ancaster Business Park and other major commercial projects that create real jobs and growth.

However, over the past several months, Ancaster has been targeted on a number of fronts that threaten to rob us, both financially and culturally.

I am going to describe four situations that justify my anger with colleagues around the council chamber, as well as elected officials at Queen’s Park, our local school board and those appointed to government agencies.

I’ll begin with the recent announcement by our new provincial government to cancel its $3-million grant to the $16.5-million Ancaster Arts Centre project underway at the former Memorial School on Wilson Street. Blaming the previous Liberal government for deficits that are forcing the clawback of their contribution to this arts hub is unconscionable. The government’s funding commitment was announced in 2017, was endorsed by cabinet, received royal assent, and was approved by Treasury Board and included in the 2018 budget.

This is political nonsense and a betrayal of the commitment by our senior level of government; we must demand that our local Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly stand up on our behalf to have this decision reversed.

We are an example of an attempt to download education costs to the local taxpayer. This is what is driving the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) to continue with its application for a land severance of 14 acres at the Ancaster High School site. As you know, I am strongly opposed to this proposal and am doing everything I can — including the possibility of a heritage designation — to block this from happening. It’s all about money and further shifting provincial costs onto the local homeowner.

The board is expecting the City of Hamilton to purchase the land priced at highest and best use, which is residential development or about $1 million per acre. They would use the money to fix other schools — a provincial responsibility.

Sonoma Homes, a developer of a future three-storey condominium building on Wilson Street East at Dalley, now wants to build a nine-storey development west of the intersection of Garner Road East and Glancaster Road. The city opposed the development on the basis that it contravened our Official Community Plan restricting the height in Ancaster to three storeys. However, Sonoma Homes appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board (now the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal), and in its recent ruling, is permitting the development — arguing that it meets the goals of the province’s housing policy around intensification. This is another example of a senior government agency interfering with local government decisions and it must be challenged. I am consulting with our legal department and will provide an update when I know more.

Finally, I have to turn my attention to my council colleagues and express my anger and disappointment over the recent move to have transit services paid for by all Hamilton residents and not be area-rated based on ridership, as has been the case since municipal amalgamation. We know that 95 per cent of transit users are in the old Hamilton boundaries and only five per cent come from the suburbs. The service also reflects that representation, yet council wants to have the total cost of HSR borne by all local taxpayers. This is absurd and would mean an additional 3.5-per cent tax hike for Ward 12 homeowners on top of any other tax hike.