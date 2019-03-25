Last week, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals delivered the annual federal budget. However, it was little more than a political coverup using your tax dollars — an intended distraction in an election year.

That’s because with the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal still plaguing them, it’s clear Trudeau is trying to bury the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal under $41 billion of brand new Liberal spending. Since this spending will be paid back through higher taxes on you and me if he is re-elected later this year, it’s actually a very expensive coverup!

Which is why nothing in the budget can be taken seriously.

In the midst of comments late last week by Trudeau’s former cabinet minister Jane Philpott that “there’s much more to the story that needs to be told,” we as the Official Opposition introduced round-the-clock motions for 30 hours of parliamentary voting to expose the coverup for what it is.

On behalf of all Canadians, we needed to press the point that we need to hear from Jody Wilson-Raybould and Philpott.

Why did Trudeau direct the Liberal majority on the Justice Committee to stop their investigation into his corrupt practices? On the very day of the budget!

By contrast, earlier in March, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer launched the first of measures a Conservative government would introduce to bring real relief to middle-class families. He announced the measures in Kitchener, just down the road from us.

Instead of window dressing and a fancy budget cover, a Conservative government would remove the GST from home heating and energy bills. This would save the average Canadian household $107 per year; frankly, more than that for the average household in Flamborough.

It’s a tangible step to make life more affordable for young families, seniors and everyone who is already juggling increased commuting costs, paying the mortgage, kid’s sports and more.

In Canada, heating your home in the winter isn’t a luxury, it is a necessity. We don’t tax other basic necessities like groceries, and we shouldn’t be taxing home heating.