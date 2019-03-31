Start looking up to the heavens from mid-April until the end of the month and you’ll see the Lyrid meteor shower.

The best time to see the shower will be during its peak on the evening of April 22 and after midnight. This year, the Moon will wash out most of the fainter meteors, but you might still see some bright ones.

The best place to see it is from a dark location laying on a lounge chair and looking up at the night sky. Most meteors will appear to be radiating for the constellation Lyra but some can appear anywhere in the sky.

Here are April stargazing events, which are listed in the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.

April 11: Mercury is at its highest point above the horizon. This is the best time to see the planet low in the eastern sky just before dawn.

April 12: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting 7:30 p.m., Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated. Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Kitchener Waterloo Centre president Stephen Holmes will talk about SETI: How numerous are alien civilizations.

April 16-17: Mercury and Venus are close, low in the dawn sky.

April 19: This month’s full Moon is called the Pink Moon by early First Nations people since it marked the arrival of moss pink, which is one of the first flowers of spring.

April 25: The Moon is close to Saturn just before sunrise.

For more information, see the Hamilton Amateur Astronomers website (amateurastronomy.org) or call 905-627-4323. The club offers a basic astronomy course for members.