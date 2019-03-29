I rarely share my true age because to be honest, I like the attention, and I know I won’t ask them out.

I’m underwhelmed with online dating sites and so when my ex-wife has custody I happily entertain myself at home.

However, I’d like to date again but have no idea what to do. My ex-wife pushed out my friends, and then kept hers. I’m slowly rebuilding a social network but it’s tough where I live and meeting viable singles is nearly impossible.

I don’t like contrived scenarios so I’m struggling to find a way to meet a confident, spunky woman with a great sense of humour.

Calendar age doesn’t matter (Helen Mirren has to be one of the sexiest women alive). However, considering most in my family live until their 90’s and I’m very healthy, I’d prefer someone as healthy as me, which means someone closer to my age or younger.

Deceptive Age

A: Lucky you! Not just because you look and feel young in body and at heart, but also because there are countless confident, spunky women out there!!

You just have to do the work of going out to find them. They’re at community meetings speaking out about things they care about (including current counter-culture issues caring about humanity), at various meetup.com groups (follow your own interests in choosing some), at art fairs, music concerts, in bookstores, etc.

Since chat comes easily to you, start conversations that besides making people laugh, reveal some truths about you, including your age.

You’re 57, successful, healthy, somewhat of a geek but outgoing, and enjoy being a dad to two teenagers.

You just have to start getting out of your house to socialize.

You’ll be meeting and finding terrific women to date, very soon.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Age doesn’t define us; attitude and how we treat others does.

Ellie is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send relationship questions via email to ellie@thestar.ca

