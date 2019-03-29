Flamborough Connects is delighted to announce that Tara Rusin is back in the office.

Rusin made a huge impact on the local seniors’ community by working closely with the Flamborough Seniors Centre and scheduling a series of educational programs, social and cultural events and responding to the needs of seniors throughout Flamborough.

She is now wearing a couple of hats and will be leading Flamborough Connects’ New Horizons for Seniors Rural Senior Isolation Project and will also take on the role of communications and event co-ordinator.

As the lead for the project, Tara will be reaching out to seniors’ groups throughout Flamborough and helping to expand the work she did locally in Waterdown. She will help to facilitate senior social and educational programs, market and promote programs to increase participation and support groups to collaborate and partner on activities and events. Rusin brings a genuine interest and passion for seniors.

Flamborough Connects is grateful to the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors grant for funding to expand our work supporting rural seniors.

Rusin brings a unique set of skills to her role as the communications and event co-ordinator — community knowledge, social media savvy and a keen interest to get the word out about Flamborough Connects work and share opportunities for the community to engage.

She is busy planning the annual Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation event on Tuesday, May 28 at St. James United Church and she is accepting nominations for the second annual Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award.

On Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m., Flamborough Connects will be hosting its annual general meeting at the Flamborough Seniors Centre. Please join us to find out about our current projects and activities, and meet the board, staff and volunteers. Everyone is welcome and light refreshments will be served.

For more information about Flamborough Connects programs and activities, please visit our website at www.flamboroughconnects.ca or give us a call at 905-689-7880.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.