When I was pregnant, my mom joked, “Just don’t make the mistake of teaching them to talk!”

From the time they are born, we coax our children into using words. They go on to learn the children’s verse “sticks and stones,” but this is where I beg to differ. Broken bones can heal, but words can leave scars that last a lifetime.

Words are powerful tools.

As the saying goes, “The pen is mightier than the sword,” and although we may need to update to text, the point remains the same. I have the privilege of being a mentor to our student trustees and one of their most pressing concerns is how to make the voice of our students heard.

They want an opportunity to have a discussion with those that make, or influence, the decisions that impact them. The best way to have your voice heard and respected is to be part of the solution and not the problem.

In other words, make your point but be prepared to back it up, listen to other points of view and learn from them. It’s not about being right or wrong, but about building trust.

Challenging someone in front of others, belittling them, or trying to make them look stupid may get a laugh, but won’t make any point heard. Sarcasm reduces credibility and diminishes respect.

I like the biblical depiction of how words can be fruit or poison, we can use them to feed the soul or make it wither and die. Angry tirades don’t teach children the power of words, they teach them to fear them.

When we’re frustrated, the way we voice it determines how our children will deal with their own frustrations. It’s how we use our words — and model that to our children — that helps them to grow in confidence and allows them to be heard.

Choose your words wisely!