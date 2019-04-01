Nothing is more frustrating than missing the advance green because the driver in front of you was too busy looking at social media, or following someone driving too slowly — passing them and realizing that they were on their phone.

With Ontario’s new distracted driving laws, I hope that society will put an end to this extremely dangerous driving behaviour.

Ontario's distracted driving laws concern the usage of any hand-held device while driving, including while being stopped at an intersection or in traffic.

Distracted driving has become an epidemic — and provincial collision data shows that drivers using a cellphone are four times more likely to be involved in an accident than drivers focused on the road.

Research on the human brain capacity and multi-tasking shows that taking on multiple tasks at once requires a series of small shifts between the activities; this extremely fast shift between activities resembles doing more than one thing at once, but in reality we are not.

The split second required to switch between sending a text and paying attention while driving can result in a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police data shows that there were 8,711 reported accidents in 2017 related to lack of attention by the driver. But as of January 2019, the government is trying to crack down on the issue, with higher demerit points and fines for distracted driving.

Even with the new penalties, I believe it is the responsibility of drivers and their passenger to realize that mobile usage can wait while driving, because it could cost someone’s life.

Children learn from their parents' routines, and young drivers are often exposed to the idea that it is OK to text and drive because their parents do it. If not corrected early, these bad habits will continue until they are caught and understand the true consequences related to distracted driving — whether it is through a fine, demerit points or an accident.

It is important for driving programs to enforce safe driving education regarding distractions and for children to talk to their parents about what they have learnt, to spread the awareness of consequences.